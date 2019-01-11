Funeral prayers of cop offered

Rawalpindi

The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Riaz, who was shot dead by unknown drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of Wah Police Station, was offered at Police lines here Friday.

Among others, Commissioner Rawalpindi Joudat Ayaz, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, SSP (Operation) Abdul Qadir SP Investigation, SDPO, senior officials and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

The officers, condoling with the bereaved family, paid tribute to the cop who had laid his life for the safety of citizens and in the line of duty.—APP

