Funeral prayers for late veteran journalist Afzal Khan offered

Funeral prayers for late acclaimed journalist Afzal Khan who breathed his last at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia US on December 14, were offered at the National Press Club (NPC) building on Saturday.

A large number of representatives from media fraternity, parliamentarians, government officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting and media workers attended his funeral prayers.

Prominent among them were Prime Minister’s adviser on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division Irfan Siddiqui, Minister for privatization Daniyal Aziz, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ). Afzal Khan died after a protracted illness. He was the founding member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and also one of the founders of SAFMA.

A prolific and outstanding journalist, Afzal Khan was born in Sialkot in 1937. He was a graduate of the Government College, Lahore.—APP

