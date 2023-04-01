Funeral prayer of slain policeman offered

The funeral prayer of a martyred police constable, Usman Shah was offered with official honour in Police Lines at Mardan on Saturday. The officers and officials of KP police department and district administration Mardan attended the funeral prayer and a contingent of police saluted the martyred and placed a bouquet on his coffin.

The martyred Usman Shah was deployed in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station and succumbed to injuries in retaliation to fire during the raid conducted in miscreants’ hideouts situated in Siri Behlool area of Takht Bhai. During the raid, police also killed the spokesman of the banned outfit Maulana Fawad.