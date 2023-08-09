The funeral prayer of the martyred official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Naik Dilshad Ali was offered here on Tuesday at the Rangers Headquarters Jinnah Courts building. According to a news release, Naik Dilshad, who was posted on snap checking duty at Al Falah Checkpoint in Lyaris Bihar Colony, was martyred in firing by terrorists on the second day.

The Sindh Home Secretary, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, senior officers and personnel of Rangers, Police attended the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village Khairpur Mirs for burial with military honours. Shaheed Naik Dilshad Ali was recruited as a Sipahi in Pakistan Rangers Sindh 23 years ago and performed his professional duties with great zeal.

To maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, 152 officers and personnel of Sindh Rangers have sacrificed their lives so far in various operations against terrorists including the Karachi operation.