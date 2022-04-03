Funeral prayer of Congo helicopter crash martyrs offered at Chaklala Garrison

By
Web Desk
-
26
Funeral prayer of officers & soldiers who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo was offered on Sunday (today) at Chaklala Garrison.

Islamabad: Funeral prayer of officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo was offered on Sunday (today) at Chaklala Garrison.

In a tweet, DG-ISPR announced that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with other serving and retired military personnel including UN officials and relatives of shahadah attended the funeral prayer.

Previous articlePresident of Pakistan approves the dissolution of National Assembly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR