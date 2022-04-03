Funeral prayer of Congo helicopter crash martyrs offered at Chaklala Garrison

Islamabad: Funeral prayer of officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo was offered on Sunday (today) at Chaklala Garrison.
In a tweet, DG-ISPR announced that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with other serving and retired military personnel including UN officials and relatives of shahadah attended the funeral prayer.
Namaz e Janaza of Shaheed officers & soldiers who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo was offered today at Chaklala Garrison. COAS, serving & retired military personnel including UN officials & relatives of shuhadas attended the funeral prayer pic.twitter.com/DbIwA2EwAd
