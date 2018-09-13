Funeral held for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London mosque

LONDON : Nimaz e Jinaza for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was offered at Regent’s Park Islamic Centre in central London.

Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali, scores of PML-N supporters and overseas Pakistanis attended the funeral prayers.

The coffin of the former first lady will be flown to Lahore’s Jati Umrah, where she will be laid to rest next to her father-in-law Mian Sharif.

A second funeral will be held on Friday. Large numbers of people are expected to join the final rites of Nawaz Sharif’s wife.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

Heartbreaking moment was witnessed upon Shehbaz’s arrival at Nawaz’s residence in London as Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of former prime minister , broke down in tears and hugged his uncle Shehbaz Sharif to mourn the death of his mother.

Sharif had departed for London via a foreign airline from the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Wednesday to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.