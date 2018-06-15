Funds withheld for Orange Line, Saaf Pani, Daanish projects

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise & Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi has stopped the Secretary Finance to issue further funds for Orange Line Metro Train, Saaf Pani, Daanish schools or any other development schemes till the general elections.

He issued these instructions during a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office, on Thursday. He said that under the instructions of Election Commission, the release of funds by the Finance Department will be limited to the provision of missing facilities and other welfare programmes for public schools for their completion where polling stations will be set up for the upcoming elections. Due to the paucity of funds, the distribution of honoraria announced by the outgoing government at the end of their tenure will also be stopped.

The Minister directed the Chairman PRA to make way for the dialogue instead of any collision with the business community so that the matters could be amicably solved. The Trade and Industry Department will also assist in this regard. The Minister appealed to the business community to side with the government in this difficult time and help in holding of free and fair elections.