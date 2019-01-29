Funds scarcity causing delay in Hakla-DIK Motorway execution

Islamabad

Due to non-disbursement of funds allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during previous fiscal year, Western Route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects including Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project got delayed.

An official source Tuesday told APP that last year the outgoing government diverted funds earmarked for National Highway Authority projects to other sectors because of political convenience which hit the implementation of 285 kilometer vital link of the Western alignment of CPEC.

He said now Rs122 billion project would likely to be accomplished this year as the present government has allocated Rs25,000 million for the project in the ongoing fiscal year out of which Rs10,000 million have already been released.

He said Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan motorway, an important part of the Western Route of CPEC, and will reduce the travel time from Islamabad to Dera Ismail Khan from six hours to just two-and-a-half hours and would greatly help the movement to the country’s Southern cities such as Quetta and Gwadar.—APP

