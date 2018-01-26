Funds released for initiating reforms in education sector: Ahsan

Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the government had released funds for initiating reforms in education, improving curriculum on modern lines and bringing madaris in the mainstream education system. Addressing the concluding ceremony of 5th National Stakeholders Conference, Dissemination of National Education Assessment System (NEAS) Findings 2016-17, he said that the assessment of the educational system is very necessary.

The conference was attended by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Haiderabad.

He said attention was not given to assessment of education system in the past which kept the system faulty. While congratulating the Ministry of education, NEAS and other concerned departments for holding successful educational assessment, the minister said that present government has laid foundation of knowledge economy in the country.

“We belong to a class of people who have transferred from the chalk and board system to 4G technology, adding that, “coming generations would use more advanced technology.”

The basic of literacy, he said is computer literacy which would transform the entire system based on modern technology. The major issue of the Muslim Ummah, the minister said was to not paying attention to scientific inquiry and innovation.

Under Vision 2025, Ahsan Iqbal said that Planning, Commission has released funds for four major programs of the ministry of education and professional training. The first programme was the development of the curriculum under which the ministry of education has finalized the modern curriculum for the federal capital schools.

The second programme was the comparative study and reforms of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education, under which the educational standard of the entire boards across the country was assessed and modernized with new technological facilities. Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) have successfully done reforms and adopted modern technology while the other boards of the country need to carry out the desired reforms, he added.—APP

