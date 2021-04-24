Funds received through RDA cross $1b: PM

Sharafat Kazmi Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1 billion.

The premier took to Twitter and thanked overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response.

He appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks for achieving the significant milestone in such a short period. “Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn.

