Funds for completion of MTI Mardan projects assured

Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday assured all out support to arrange funds to complete ongoing uplift projects of MTI Mardan.

Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Minister for Science Technology and information Technology and Food Atif Khan gave the assurance during a meeting with management of MTI Mardan.

Lawmakers Tufail Anjum and Zahir Shah Toru, Secretary Health KP Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Dr Farooq Jamil were also present in the meeting.

Dean/CEO BKMC/MMC Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, MD Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, HD Dr Tariq Mehmood, PD BBCH Dr Javed Iqbal, PD BKMC Dr Abdul Jamil, Secretary to BOG Mr Azhar Khan, DF Muhammad Sheraz and others attended the meeting.

Dean/CEO BKMC/MMC Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil asked the ministers to play their role in recognition of BKCD.—Akhunzada Fazle Haq