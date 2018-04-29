Funds allocated for Sindh’s uplift are looted: Justice Gulzar

SC judge lashes out at alleged corruption in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed displeasure over the Sindh government not submitting an inquiry report on corruption in the Sindh Coal Authority to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar, had taken up a suo motu case regarding corruption in the Sindh Coal Authority at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

Justice Ahmed reprimanded Additional Advocate General Sindh Sarwar Khan for not presenting the inquiry report to the top court.

“What is happening in Sindh? Why are you people so cruel? Do you not love your land? Looters are plundering the province,” Justice Ahmed said in his remarks to Khan.

Ahmed said that the rest of the country did not hold a good opinion about the governance in Sindh and that people sitting in Islamabad had heard a lot of bad stories about Sindh.

“Children are dying from thirst and hunger in Sindh. Where does all the money allocated for development in the area go? If the money was spent on the people of the province, the fortunes of Sindh would change overnight,” Justice Ahmed observed.

The SC judge was of the opinion that the governments of other provinces spent at least a fraction of the amount allocated for development on public sector projects, but in Sindh, all the money is looted.

“Should we refer this case to the National Accountability Bureau? What is the Sindh government doing for the people?” the judge asked the Advocate General.

Justice Gulzar directed provincial authorities to submit an inquiry report providing the complete money trail of projects undertaken by the Sindh Coal Authority, along with pictures and other evidence.

He further remarked, “Where have the Rs10billion to Rs15 billion funds gone? To whose account were the funds transferred? Please find out,” Justice Ahmed remarked while referring to Additional Advocate General Sarwar Khan.

“If this money was spent on people of Sindh, the conditions would have improved drastically. In other provinces at least 50% of funds are spent on development programmes but here everything is looted. What are you doing for your province?” Justice Ahmed added.

The SC judge also questioned if the authorities know about Sindh’s perception across the country. “Do you know what the country thinks about Sindh? Should we tell you what we get to hear about Sindh while sitting in Islamabad?”

He observed that people are dying of malnutrition in Thar. “There is neither food nor education in Thar yet you (Sindh Coal Authority) have opened Thar’s chest and depleting its coal resources. Sindh government has turned a blind eye towards everything.”

Justice Ahmed further said: “Is it our job to root out corruption from the province? Where is the Executive now?”

The apex court then summoned complete records of the coal authority, adding that records should include details of number of projects completed, total amount of funds released as well as pictures of the projects.

“You are such cruel people. You want to take every penny for yourself. Do you have no love for your region?” Justice Ahmed remarked while referring to the alleged plundering by the authority in the name of “developmental projects”.

“Is it our job to curtail such corruption? Where is the executive in all this? What have we been thrust into?” exclaimed the judge. “If this money was spent on the people of Sindh, we would have seen a transformed province,” said the court, adding that they are aware of where the money has actually gone.