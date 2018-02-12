Fundraising drive launched for heart patients

Critical Mass Karachi (CMK), a community of cyclists, here on Sunday joined local doctors and philanthropists in the effort to not only promote benefits associated with cycling but also support a special fund for underserved adult cardiology patients in the country.

Formal launching ceremony of the drive “Ride for a Healthy Heart” marked its beginning with over 100 members of CMK cycling from Delawalla in Clifton to the Sports and Rehabilitation Centre at the Aga Khan University’s Stadium Road Campus.

On the occasion Dr Saulat Fatimi, a cyclist and acclaimed cardiac surgeon, said there is an urgent need to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease deaths in Pakistan. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which is often misunderstood as a condition only affecting rich countries, is a leading cause of death in Pakistan, warned the seasoned professional. Dr. Fatimi who also heads the Heart, Lungs and Vascular service line at AKUH, mentioning that CVD, often referred to as lifestyle disease, is a general term for all diseases of the heart and circulation, including coronary heart disease, angina, heart attack, congenital heart disease and stroke.

It was said to be associated to the growing problems of obesity, unhealthy eating habits, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high levels of tobacco use in the country.

“Across the developing world, where 80% of all CVD fatalities occur, CVD inflicts individuals at a younger age in comparison to their counterparts in high-income countries,” said Dr. Fatimi.

Given the scale of the CVD problem, he noted that over half of the deaths caused by CVD can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise, including cycling or walking. Appreciating that AKUH has partnered with CMK for a much warranted cause, he regretted that the poorest are often the most vulnerable. Mentioning that treatment of cardiovascular disease can be expensive, Dr Fatimi reminded that poor communities also suffer the indirect costs of CVD such as premature mortality, morbidity and severe compromise in terms of earning potential.—APP

