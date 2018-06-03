Fund-raising event for IOK pellet victims in New York

New York

Young Kashmiris living in the US organised a fund-raising event in New York for the pellet victims of occupied Kashmir.

The organisers held an Iftaar party, ‘A Kashmiri Iftaar’, with the aim to raise funds for the Kashmiri youth who had been victims of indiscriminate pellet firing by the Indian forces in Kashmir during peaceful protests.

One of the organisers of the event told media that some of the Kashmiris living around New York hosted the fund-raising Iftaar which was attended by at least 100 persons. “We made home cooked Kashmiri food and had nun chai (salt tea) as well,” the organiser, an academic by profession, said.

In addition, there was special performance by Sufi musician, Amir Vahab, who is famous in the New York music scene as the “ambassador of silenced music’, the participants added.—KMS