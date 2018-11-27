Fund raising by CJP

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will always be remembered in history for spearheading the campaign for construction of dams in the country which in fact has also resulted in creating necessary awareness amongst the people about conservation and better management of the precious commodity.

The CJP was recently in London for the fund raising mission for the dams and the response received was overwhelmingly given the donations announced by the expatriate Pakistanis who in fact have always contributed greatly to the economy of the country by sending their remittances. As the tour of London remained successful, we expect that the CJP may consider visiting some other countries in Europe as well as in the Gulf where a large number of Pakistanis reside to give a further impetus to the mission. The people of Pakistan either at home or abroad have full confidence and trust in the CJP as well as the incumbent government and we have no doubt in saying that they will be forthcoming and contribute generously for the dams – the construction of which has become a matter of life and death for the country. The very report of World Economic Forum that the looming water scarcity is the biggest risk facing Pakistan’s economy sufficiently highlights the precarious situation the country could face as a result of water shortage. Apart from building dams, there is also need to ensure better management and use of existing water resources. The CJP is also very vocal about bringing back the looted money from abroad and use it for construction of dams. Doing so indeed will greatly help finance the mega water reservoir projects. Addressing a fundraiser by the UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in London, the CJP also proposed reintroduction of tax on prepaid mobile phone cards in an effort to raise funds for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. He also added that the tax would be imposed only if the people of the country support the move. As the honourable CJP has sought public opinion on the matter, we understand that the abolition of taxes on mobile cards has provided a great relief to the masses and they have also appreciated this very step of the apex court. Therefore this order must stay and other options could be used that encourage people to voluntarily donate money for the dams. After all this is a national cause and every individual should come forward and contribute according to the size of his pocket.

