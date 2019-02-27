Fun in Acapulco as Nadal eases into second round

Acapulco, Mexico

Rafael Nadal powered into the second round at the Mexican Open Tuesday, breezing past Germany’s Mischa Zverev in straight sets to advance to a meeting with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

World number two Nadal, playing in his first event since being thrashed by Novak Djokovic in last month’s Australian Open final, was always in control during a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion completed the victory in 1hr 20min at Acapulco’s Princess Mundo Imperial venue, defeating his 76th ranked opponent with ease.

The tournament top seed seized the advantage in the opening set, scoring a break to go 3-1 ahead with a delicate lob that left Zverev floundering.

With Nadal’s superior variety proving too much for Zverev, the Spaniard quickly wrapped up the opening set.

The second set went with serve until the seventh game, when a wild forehand from Zverev sailed wide to give Nadal the break for a 4-3 lead. Zverev hung his head following the miscue, seemingly realising there was no way back.—APP

