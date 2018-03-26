Fun carnival at launch of residential project

Muhammad Arshad

Eighteen – One of Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern residential project set within a beautiful landscape South West of Islamabad, announced its launch in grand style on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 6.5Kms, main motorway link road, Islamabad. The launch event featured live performances from renowned celebrities and musicians including powerful performances from the nation’s most loved musicians; Ali Azmat, Zoe Viccaji and many more.

The launch ceremony revolved around a family fun day carnival, where thousands of visitors, mainly families turned out in great numbers to participate in numerous activities and were also overwhelmed with the quality arrangements ensured by the managing team of Eighteen, which also offered live screening of Pakistan Super League’s grand finale, for the cricket enthusiasts.

The grand launch event also featured performances from international artists ranging from the mesmerizing Latin Groove Band to Roots and many others. For the children, Eighteen organized a fascinating Happiness-Parade, charismatic DJs and incredible Magicians.