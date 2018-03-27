Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high-level meeting under chairmanship of Tahir Sikander Airport Manager Civil Aviation Authority, was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore wherein it was decided to conduct Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise 2018 on 28th March 2018 as per International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards.

The aim of exercise is to test the response of all internal / external participating agencies as per Crisis Emergency Response Plan (CERP) / test of Fire Fighting Equipment etc. and to establish rapport between agencies working at different levels to deal any real emergency situation at Airport.

One aircraft will be used for the exercise. Upon receipt of emergency call, Fire Brigades of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Air Force will respond to the simulated scene of Aircraft accident and extinguish the fire. Ambulances from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, various hospitals, Pak Army, PAF, Punjab Emergency Services Rescue – 1122 and Edhi Foundation will also participate in subject exercise.

Triage area will be established at the airport to deal with simulated critically / seriously injured and other passengers, which would be sent to different city hospitals by helicopter and ambulances. Designated umpires from Civil Aviation Authority, Rescue 1122, Shaheen Air International Limited and various airlines will minutely assess / evaluate performance of all participating agencies.

Exerciser will be witnessed / observed by representatives of airlines, Airport Managers of various airports and representatives of various governmental and non-governmental agencies.