Full potential of AJK to be utilized: Masood

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said here on Monday “We have to synergize the efforts of all stakeholders, especially government, universities, industry and the diaspora community to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through higher education and industrial growth”.

The President expressed these views while addressing participants at the inauguration ceremony of the Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship (DICE) – 2017 Mega Event held at the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Monday.

In his address of welcome, Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz) highlighted the curricular and co curricular activities in over 22 disciplines of science, engineering, technology, social sciences, and business administration for the dissemination of quality higher education harmonious to the need of the modern era entirely under the spirit of the high criteria set by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), the regulatory authority to supervise the Universities in Pakistan and AJK.

He particularly referred to the innovative skills and spirit among this varsity students of all the disciplines being studied under the umbrella of MUST, the only public-sector world-class Varsity of science and technology in Azad Jammu & Kashmir .

Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, chauirman & Founder of USA-based DICE Foundation, Director HEC Dr. Arshad Ali, Dr. Waqar Aslam, Specialist of Computer System Engineering also addressed the ceremony. The DICE Chief Dr. Khurshid Qureshi announced on this occasion to establish DICE Tourism Center at the MUST declaring the Varsity as the strategic partner of his organization (DICE) with prime focus to encourage and promote tourism industry in the scenic Azad Jammu & Kashmir territory.

The ceremony was largely attended by academicians, faculty members and students of the varsity besides top officials including Registrar Mirza Waris Jiralla, Chairman Power Engineering Prof. Shabir Mirza, Chairman Electrical Engineering Department Prof. Arif Khan, Director Students Affairs Prof. Shahid Amin, Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Muhammad Shakeel, Manager International Higher Education British Council Ms Sarah Pervez, Advisor Human Resource Development HEC Mr. Wasim Hashmi, officials of the district administration and senior journalists.

The President Masood Khan praised DICE, MUST, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council for the their efforts in bringing together a large number of faculty members and students making innovation and entrepreneurship a part of our national DNA, helping generate wealth, self-sufficiency, and effectively making digital technologies available to the masses of Azad Kashmir.