Full Highlights of PSL 6 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match

KARACHI – Karachi Kings with high spirits on Saturday defeated Quetta Gladiators in the first match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators have set a target of 122 runs for Karachi Kings after the latter’s bowling line displayed impressive skills, restricting the rival team from building a huge target.

Kings achieved the target easily with seven wickets in hand in 13.5 overs.

Kings’ batsman Joe Clarke smashed 46 off 23 balls with six 4s and three 6s while Babar Azam made 24 runs before it was caught out by Sarfraz on Mohammad Hasnain’s ball.