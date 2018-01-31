Full dress rehearsal of PSL3 final on 11th

Karachi

A full dress rehearsal for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) landmark final in Karachi is scheduled to be held at the National Stadium on February 11.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah informed that “on the instruction of honourable Chief Minister of Sindh, a full dress rehearsal has been scheduled on February 11. International Cricket Council, broadcasters and security consultants will also witness the rehearsal.”

“On the basis a successfully conducted rehearsal, they will recommend Federation of International Cricketers’ Association to allow foreign players to participate in the PSL final in Karachi,” it further stated.

The letter added that a coordination meeting of all stakeholders may be arranged on February 7 at the office of Inspector General of Sindh Police, where director security along with General Manager National Stadium Karachi will attend the meeting.

“The representatives of the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, rangers, the commissioner of Karachi.—APP