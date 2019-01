Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A full-court reference is to be held in the honor of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of his retirement.

Meanwhile, the oath taking ceremony of Chief Justice of Pakistan designate Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar on Friday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer oath to him.

