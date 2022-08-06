Fulham and Liverpool played out a battling draw at Craven Cottage in their first Premier League fixtures of the season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck twice for Fulham while Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored once each as the game finished 2-2.

Both sides had equal chances to start the game but the home side took the lead in the 32nd minute when Mitrovic out-jumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home the opener from Kenny Tete’s cross.

Luis Diaz came close to leveling the tie but his shot struck the far post and the newly promoted side went into halftime still leading.

Fulham almost doubled their advantage in the 57th minute as Neeskens Kebano’s shot smacked off the far post.

With things not changing for his side, Jurgen Klopp called on his newly acquired striker, Darwin Nunez, to change his team’s fortune.

The 75 million euros man wasted no time in leveling things, flicking the ball into the goal just after the hour mark.

Despite having barely threatened after the break, Fulham were soon back in front as Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals in 44 Championship games last season, was tripped in the box by Virgil van Dijk, and the striker stepped up to score his and his team’s second from the penalty spot.

However, Liverpool refused to capitulate and Salah put them level again, poking home from close range.

Jordan Henderson almost grabbed all three points for the visitors with a stoppage-time strike but his shot came back off the crossbar.

Though early days but if this draw between Fulham and Liverpool is any indication of things to come then we could be in for another stellar Premier League season.