Fulham earn promotion back to Premier League

Fulham will once again play their football in Premier League.

A 3-0 home win over Preston North End at home, guaranteed the Londoner a top-two finish in the second-tier Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first-half brace and Fabio Carvalho’s wonder strike took Fulham to victory.

The League leaders now have 86 points from 42 games with four matches left to play.

Second-placed Bournemouth are nine points behind Fulham.

The top two sides in the division are promoted to the Premier League, while the teams that finish third to sixth go into the playoffs to fight for the final spot.

Nottingham Forest remained the only team that could have denied Fulham promotion but they are now 16 points behind the Londoners and can get a maximum of 15 more from their remaining five games.

Few people, if any, doubted the result of the game though as Fulham have been rampant in the Championship this year.

Fulham took the lead through Mitrovic in the ninth minute before Carvalho grabbed a second for his team.

Mitrovic completed the first-half rout by finishing off a slick team move in the 41st minute.

The Serbian international has been key to Fulham’s fortunes, averaging a goal per game with 40 strikes this season.

He is the first player to score 40+ goals in a Championship/Division One season since Guy Whittingham scored 42 for Portsmouth in 1992/93.

Fulham still have four matches in the league left this season where Mitrovic will look to break his record, while the Cottagers will want to seal the title.

Fulham’s promotion has looked inevitable for some time, but their celebrations were put on hold last week when they lost at Derby County.

They have arguably been the best Championship team this year having scored 98 goals this season in 42 games while conceding only 37.

Their next challenge is to win the Championship title as they sit nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who have 77 points and a game in hand on the leaders.

Huddersfield Town are third with 73 points ahead of Luton Town with 71, Forest on 70, and Sheffield United who currently occupies the final playoff place with 66 points.

Promotion to the Premier League comes with monetary benefits worth up to $240 million, according to last year’s Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance.

Marco Silva’s side will join a cluster of teams based in west London in next season’s Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.