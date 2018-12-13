Fulfilling Iqbal’s vision

Each year, the country witnesses a variety of events, to honour Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the exceptional philosopher on his birth. A sense of patriotism and pride fills the air as his visionary thoughts are remembered and the national poet is paid homage. While the fervour of marking the day dims down, as it nears conclusion, the lessons infused in Dr. Iqbal’s writings remain illuminated and untouched by time.

At present, when the country has recently experienced a transition of governance, Dr Iqbal’s teachings are all the more important and well-aligned with the vision of a stronger Pakistan. While it is a matter of appreciation that several institutions commemorate the day with impressive zeal, the need of the hour is for each individual to embrace the attributes of unity, tolerance, kindness and courage that Iqbal so profusely urged for in his writings.

In his words, Iqbal encourages us to “Rise above sectional interests and private ambitions. Pass from matter to spirit. Matter is diversity. Spirit is light, life and unity.” These traits that encourage people to practice kindness and protect the nation, under a collective duty, are most needed at this juncture, specifically after the recent events following a Supreme Court decision involving a Christian woman.

As we dig into the works of Dr Iqbal, it is quite evident that he advocated for a unified, cohesive society established upon a commitment of individuals who imbibe the spirit of sacrifice. Among the many hats that he wore, he also presented himself as a social reformer, who shunned religious intolerance and social inequality while motivating individuals to adopt socially and morally correct practices in light of the Holy Quran.

SIDRA AYUB

Via email

