The macroscopic simulation results of the dispersion model for radioactive substances on an oceanic scale indicate that the wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will spread through the northern waters of Australia and reach the Indian Ocean after a period of 2400 days, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday quoting experts.

In response to the challenge posed by nuclear wastewater storage, the Japanese Cabinet has made the decision to initiate the release of treated water contaminated by the Fukushima nuclear accident into the Pacific Ocean on April 24th,2023.

Although the Japanese government has stated that the treated water contains minimal radioactive isotopes apart from tritium, and the concentration of tritium will be reduced to 1/40th of the relevant standards, questions remain regarding the dispersion of nuclear wastewater after discharge, its potential impacts on neighboring countries and the entire Pacific region.

Additionally, the plan for nuclear wastewater discharge is expected to span 30-40 years, during which the possibility of radioactive substance accumulation has not been definitively confirmed.

This highly controversial decision has raised concerns globally about issues related to human health and ecological environments.

As early as 2021, a team led by Academician Zhang Jianmin and Associate Professor Hu Zhenzhong from the School of Ocean Engineering at Tsinghua University Shenzhen International Graduate School, established diffusion models for radioactive substances at both macroscopic and microscopic levels, and conducted long-term simulations of the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge plan.

Among these, the macroscopic simulations suggest that within 240 days of discharge, the nuclear wastewater will reach the coastal waters of China, and approximately 1200 days later, it will reach the North American coast, covering nearly the entire North Pacific Ocean.

Within 2400 days, alongside the diffusion into the Pacific Ocean, a portion of the pollutants will also spread to the Indian Ocean via the waters north of Australia.—Agencies