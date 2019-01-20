Fujimoto takes lead in Singapore Open golf

Singapore

Japan’s Yoshinori Fujimoto fired an impressive closing birdie to card a five-under-par 66 to take the lead after the third round of the Singapore Open Saturday.

His three-day total of 13-under-par 200 gave him a one-shot advantage over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, who posted rounds of 65 and 66 respectively.

Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat shared fourth place with South Korea’s Mun Doyeob and England’s Paul Casey, the highest ranked player in the Singapore tournament at world number 24.

But it was another disappointing day for defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain as he ended in tied 16th place. He has struggled after being hit by a sinus infection and an upset stomach earlier in the week.

Fujimoto showed no signs of tiredness despite having to return early to the Sentosa Golf Club to complete his remaining 11 holes from his second round.

A number of golfers were unable to finish the second round Friday after play was interrupted by stormy weather.—Agencies

