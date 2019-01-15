FUI, FPCDL sign MoU

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) and Foundation Power Company Daharki Ltd (FPCDL) signed an MoU with aim to create linkage between industry and academia.

Maj Gen Changez Dil Khan HI(M) (Retd), Rector FUI and Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz HI(M) (Retd), CEO / MD FPCDL.

The purpose of the MoU is to promote and carry out collaborative activities to achieve the common interests of the institutions, exchange educational resource, initiate collaborative research projects and facilitate the community in best interest.

Share on: WhatsApp