Fuad Hashim Rabbani assumed charge of CEO SMEDA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In pursuance of the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Industries and Production’s latest notification Mr. Fuad Hashim Rabbani, a senior officer of BS-20 from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) has assumed the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

According to the details issued by SMEDA, Mr. Fuad Hashim Rabbani, before joining SMEDA, has been working as Joint Secretary, Federal Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms till February 2017 and earlier from February 2015 to March 2016, he remained posted as Commissioner Zhob Division. From January 2013 to February 2017, he worked as Provincial Secretary Energy in the government of Baluchistan.

Mr. Fuad has also served as Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Seoul (Korea) from the year 2008 to 2012 and during the first decade of his service career, he has also been working with provincial government of the Punjab from the year 2003 to 2008. In Punjab, he worked as Deputy Secretary Finance Department and Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat. However, he started his career as Assistant Commissioner Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura in the year 1999.

This is notable that Mr. Fuad Hashim was appointed as General Manager at SMEDA In February 2017 and was given the charge as acting CEO SMEDA also in May last when he exhibited the best performance to activate SMEDA.