FTO stresses on immediate increase in exports

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera on Thursday has said that immediate boost in the national exports was the key for the survival, progress and prosperity of the country in the times to come and urgent solution of the scores of the problems faced by the industrialists cum exporters was necessary in this regard. He said this while addressing the local industrialists and the members of the Sialkot Tax Bar Association (STBA) at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera further said that without taking serious and meaningful measures from all the concerned individuals in institutions of the country to enhance national exports, the country could face grave problems in paying back foreign debts and other important dues. He viewed that in order to survive honorably among the world community of the nations Pakistan had to chalk out an effective plan to increase its exports up to US $30 to 40 billion annually in the coming couple of decades. He said the sharp growth in the national exports could only guarantee the national sovereignty and the respect of the country in the world community as an independent and self reliant nation. He opined that smooth rise in the exports could be achieved only be facilitating the community of export based industrialists and solution of their issues without unnecessary delay.