FTO improves mechanism for deciding complaints

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Tariq Ahad Nawaz, Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has said that we have improved the mechanism of processing and deciding complaints against tax officials for providing quick relief to the complainants, a senior official said Saturday.

The time of deciding a case has been reduced from 46 days to 40 days in one year which will be reduced further with the help of stakeholders, he said while speaking to a seminar organised by Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA).

Tariq Ahad Nawaz said that lack of coordination between federal and provincial tax authorities is resulting in disputes and litigation while different software being used by tax departments are not properly integrated.

Share on: WhatsApp