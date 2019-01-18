FTO disposes off over 30,000 tax cases

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institution of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) proves to be a bridge between the Tax Collectors and aggrieved Tax Payers by providing and online Complaint Filling System in order to reduce time and cost of the complainant.

This was stated by Justice Muhammad Nadir Khan, Advisor Incharge, Federal Tax Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Quetta during his visit to Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Earlier in his welcome speech the President LCCI, Maqsood Ismail showed his satisfaction that this FTO Institution has disposed off about 30,300 cases by the end of 2017 which is really quite appreciative and an example for other public institutions. He also appreciated the services of FTO office in settling many pending cases of Sales Tax Refund claims amounting the billions of rupees during the period of 2011 to 2017.

Maqsood Ismail also invited his attention towards the stoppage of the issuance of custom daily list of Export and Import and requested him to use the FTO’s good offices to start publishing the same which will help to promote transparency as well as to generate more revenues.

He also suggested to help LIEDA to resolve is sales tax and income tax issues with FBR in the greater interest of Business Community as it suffers when LIEDA suffers because of being the facilitator for Hub Industrial Area. Justice Muhammad Nadir Khan, Advisor Incharge, Federal Tax Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office, Quetta.

