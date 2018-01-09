FTO disposes of 1811 complaints in 2017

Islamabad

The Federal Tax Ombudsman disposed of as many as 1811 complaints during the calendar year 2017, which is 87.8 percent of the total 2061 cases registered with it, related to income tax, sales tax, customs duty, federal excise, freedom of information and other related issues.

Out of total 2061 complaints of 2017, just 250 (12.1) were pending with the Ombudsman Office till the compilation of this report; official sources told APP here while providing the provisional data about its performance and operations during the outgoing year (2017).

In total the FTO had received 1818 fresh complaints during the year (2017) whereas 243 complaints were carried forward from the last year (2016), out of which 1811 were disposed of where as 250 were pending and were at different stages of judicial process, sources added.

Out of total disposed off complaints, 1568 were fresh where as 243 were carried forward from 2013,the sources added.—APP