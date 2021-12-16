FT also names Elon Musk as its ‘Person of the Year’

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper has followed the Time magazine in naming Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla Inc, as its “Person of the Year”, commending him for the work done in transforming the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Tesla, the global EV leader, has pushed many young consumers and legacy automakers to shift focus to electric vehicles.

In a column, the FT’s editor, Roula Khalaf, credited Musk for demonstrating that EVs could replace cars fuelled by gasoline, and called him a revolutionary in the industry.

“For a long time, the rest of the auto industry was basically calling Tesla and me fools and frauds,” the newspaper quoted Musk as saying in an interview.

“They were saying electric cars wouldn’t work, you can’t achieve the range and performance.And even if you did that, nobody would buy them.

” Musk is the world’s richest person and his company Tesla is worth about $1 trillion, making it more valuable than automakers Ford Motor and General Motors combined.