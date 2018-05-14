FSC plants 965,000 saplings

Rawalpindi

The Forests Department Punjab, South Circle Rawalpindi has planted 965,000 saplings in Rawalpindi South, Jhelum and Chakwal division against the target of 11,20,000 set for Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2018.

The Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi South Forest Circle Saqib Mahmood said, the citizens should also plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population. Talking to APP, he said the department had achieved over 86.16 percent tree plantation campaign target of 2018.

“We are trying to create awareness of the importance of all types of forests. We encourage the citizens to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns,” he added. He urged the citizens to play their role as it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play their role in this regard.

He informed that over 965,000 saplings have been planted up to April, this year in South Circle including in government forests, other government departments, defence department and private land while it would continue till June. All out efforts would be made to plant more than the set target fixed for 2018 plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation had been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.—APP