FSC dismisses appeal against acquittal of murder accused

Staff Reporter

A full bench of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) headed by Chief Justice FSC, Sh Najam-ul-Hasan has dismissed appeal against acquittal of the respondent Nadir Khan who was accused of rape and murder of Shafaq Mehboob. As per history of the case, a trial court had acquitted Khan giving him benefit of doubt.

Later, an appeal was filed in Islamabad High Court against his acquittal. The court, however, dismissed the appeal. The appellant then moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the IHC’s decision.

However, the apex court transferred the case to the Federal Shariat Court with directions for disposal of the matter.

The full bench of the FSC after examining the record and evidence upheld the earlier judgments and dismissed the appeal.

