Fruits export up 4.74% in 10 months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Export of fruits from the country increased by 4.74 percent during first 10 months of current fiscal year as compared to same period of the preceding fiscal year. The fruits export during the period under review rose to $358.23 million from $342.01 million in July-April 2016-17, according to latest data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Wednesday.

On year-on-year basis, the fruits export also witnessed an increase of 16.62 percent as it soared to $18.54 million in April 2018 from $15.89 million in same month of last year. On monthly basis, however the export of fruits declined by 58 percent as $44.7m worth of export was recorded in March 2018.