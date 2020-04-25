Fruit, vegetable and meat prices surge as Ramazan starts

The Commissioner House issues a rate list every Ramazan to ensure the sale of fruits, vegetables, grocery and other essential items at a government-controlled price. But the survey of the markets shows a different picture altogether.

The prices of fruits, vegetables and meat in the city have soared from the first day of Ramazan. One resident said 2.5 kilogrammes of melons were available for Rs100 till a day earlier. Now, he said, just a kilo is selling for Rs80 and there is no ne to stop the shopkeepers. Bananas have gone from Rs40 a dozen to Rs120, he said, adding that the price of apples has doubled from Rs100 per kg to Rs200 per kg.

Another resident said there should be a lockdown on fruit since it is so expensive. “We can open our fasts with just juice, he said. “The rate of fruit is so high it’s like someone threw a bomb. It has left us worried,” said one customer. One fruit seller said he is selling bananas for Rs150 per dozen, apples for Rs200 per kg and oranges for Rs300 per kg. When asked whether he had an official rate list from the government, the shopkeeper said he had not received a list as yet. “There is no point of Ramazan. The public is not benefitting. The government should take notice of this,” said one worried resident out to buy fruit for Iftar.

Some fruit sellers, meanwhile, complained that they had to increase their rates because transport costs had gone up for them amid the virus outbreak. The prices of vegetables and meat have increased disproportionately too. Beef is supposed to sell for Rs450 per kg according to the government rate list. Boneless beef, however, is selling for Rs800 per kg while beef with bones is selling for Rs600 per kg.

Onions were selling for Rs40 per kg till recently, but the price has now gone up to between Rs60 and Rs70 per kg. Potatoes, too, have become expensive by at least Rs10.

Meanwhile, fruits and vegetable market dealer Abdul Rahim said prices of fruits have gone down recently in the Mandi. He said only bananas have become a bit more expensive.