Fruit Market Association denies any role in price fixation

Staff Reporter

Chairman, Karachi Fruit Market Committee, Haji Ali Ahmed Jokhio here on Sunday said the committee had no role in fixing the wholesale or retail prices for fruits auctioned at Karachi Sabzi Mandi.

He said the committee as per its responsibility provides all needed assistance to the sellers and buyers visiting the Mandi in terms of guidance.

“The Committee facilitates them but has no role in price fixation,” he reiterated.

Jokhio said auction of fruits is conducted by concerned government authorities in a most transparent manner on daily basis, amidst the presence of representatives of concerned stakeholders.