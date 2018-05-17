Frontier Corps distributes wheelchairs

Quetta

Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) Loralai Amir Mukhtiar distributed wheelchairs and rations among disabled persons and poor people under Ramazan Package in Loralai town on Wednesday. Commandant FC Amir Mukhtiar said we should serve handicapped people and needy persons in the area because they are also part of society. He said FC personnel are playing vital role to maintain peace in the respective areas of province, despite serving people of Balochistan at each platform in the province.

“FC personnel will continue their struggle for serving public and they can provide drink water free of cast at various areas of Loralrai in Month of Ramazan”, he added. He said thousands free medical facility had been set up in different areas of province where patients of thousands were treated free of cast by FC doctors in order to provide relief to the people of Balochistan. APP Man died, three injured in Jaffarabad clash

Meanwhile a man was killed and three other were injured in a clash between two groups over flour mill in Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Tuesday. According to police sources, two sub-clans attacked each others with sticks and bricks after developing dispute among them on the flour mill at Goth Mehrdil area.

As a result, one Muhammad Umar died on the spot while three others including Khairullah, Muhammad Qasim and Hussain Bakhsh received serious wounds. The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.—APP