‘The Front Line’ screened at PNCA

Zubair Qureshi

War is bloody and humanity is facing this threat since beginning of the universe. In the background of war in Korean peninsula, its horror is all the more alarming and the region is termed as the most volatile and unpredictable one. Embassy of Korea highlighted those horrors and woes of war people of both South and North Korea have to bear through screening of the film The Front Line at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The film is the part of the annual Korean Film Show 2017.

The movie is about the capture of a hill that divides the two Koreas. The story of the movie is about the Korean War in 1950 as the North is rolling through South Korea and South Korean privates Eun-pyo (Shin Ha-kyun) and Soo-hyeok (Go Soo) are captured during a battle and brought to North Korean captain Jung-yoon. Jung-yoon declaims to the prisoners that the war will be over in a week and that he knows exactly why they are fighting this devastating war, brother against brother. Afterwards he lets the prisoners go free, so that they can help reconstruct the nation after the war.

Three years later, in 1953, despite ceasefire negotiations, the fighting continues around the Aerok Hills on the eastern front, as that would help determine the future dividing line between the North and the South. The hills continue to change hands, so that even the ceasefire negotiators don’t always know who controls them.