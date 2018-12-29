From saving earth to planting trees

Indonesia is now crying for help as the powerful tsunami has hit the Indonesian coastal areas/beaches. The tsunami havoc has left more than 160 people dead and many more injured apart from causing heavy damage to the human life and civil society there. There have been various reasons and reactions quoted for the sad situation facing Indonesia post tsunami. The relevant pictures, reports and video grabs have clearly demonstrated it all, shedding light on the current situation in Indonesia. Therefore, the international community and the well-established organizations like the UN should come forward to help out Indonesia and help the needy and the affected come out of the current difficult situation created by the tsunami.

Seriously enough, it is time to observe and analyze the natural disasters with a different perspective. There are various colours and hues to the nature’s fury. There have been many such disasters to date. Everyone has to embrace the grace of Mother Nature as we human beings and countries are hugely dependent on nature’s gifts like sunlight, air and monsoon. Maintaining the balance with the Nature is very important.

More to the point [I am seriously repeating this], Korkai [home to agricultural activities] is a beautiful village in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu and it was once the beautiful port/harbor area of the Pandyan Kingdom. But the natural phenomenon of seawater receding from it has now made Korkai inland. For sure, this is just one of the natural occurrences relating to the metamorphosis of our natural world. Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu are ample proof of the rigorous fishing/agricultural activities and the beautiful natural vistas like forest areas. Truly speaking, it is all about the Earth, water and birds at the end of the day, meaning that we have to safeguard Mother Earth through planting trees and keeping our environment spick and span.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

