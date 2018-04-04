From Pakistan to UN, World worried over Kashmir situation

Bilal Bashir Bhat

THE world bodies including United Nation on Tuesday expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir following the killing of 20 persons on Sunday. The Government of Pakistan also announced to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on 6th of this month.

Pertinently, as many as 13 local militants, 4 civilians and 3 Army personnel were killed on Sunday in different encounters in south Kashmir areas of Shopian and Anantnag. The mayhem triggered protests in many parts of the Valley resulting injuries to hundreds of people in clashes between protestors and government forces.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and wants all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.

“The Secretary-General is, indeed, very concerned about the situation that we’ve seen in Jammu and Kashmir. He reminds that Member States are responsible under international humanitarian law to protect civilians,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters here at his daily press briefing.

The Pakistan federal cabinet decided to send special envoys to the selected capitals to apprise the international community of the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian state in Kashmir.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir the PM Abbasi-led cabinet urged the international community to take cognizance of the gross and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiris.

The cabinet declared that 6 April 2018 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of our Kashmiris brothers and sisters against Indian brutalities.

Govt of Pakistan, @pid_gov tweets: “The federal cabinet has declared that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday in support of #Kashmiri people and against Indian brutalities. pic.twitter.com/SAS57XnBvk

Pakistan’s star former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi took to the twitter to express his concern over the Kashmir situation, the all-rounder stated, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Shahid Afridi tweets, @SAfridiOfficial: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

“From Palestine to Kashmir, humanity is being tormented at the hands of brutal occupiers. Is the United Nations an institution made for deterring conflicts and defending human rights, or is it waiting for a Third World War,” this was stated by world renowned Islamic scholar Dr Tahir ul Qadri.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri tweets, @TahirulQadri: “From Palestine to Kashmir, humanity is being tormented at the hands of brutal occupiers. Is the United Nations an institution made for deterring conflicts and defending human rights, or is it waiting for a Third World War?”

On Tuesday Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi expressed regret at the loss of life in recent tensions in Kashmir, urging both sides of the conflict India and Pakistan to show restraint.

Meanwhile, in India several prominent personalities also expressed concern over the grim situation in Kashmir. Sanjiv Bhatt an IPS officer stated “Four civilians killed when police opened fire on stone-throwing demonstrators in Kashmir. Lethal bullets for crowd control in Kashmir, while tear gas and water cannons for the rest of India…and we expect Kashmiris to buy our narrative that Kashmir is an integral part of India?”

Sanjiv Bhatt tweets: @sanjivbhatt: “Four civilians killed when police opened fire on stone-throwing demonstrators in Kashmir.

“Lethal bullets for crowd control in Kashmir, while tear gas and water cannons for the rest of India…and we expect Kashmiris to buy our narrative that Kashmir is an integral part of India!”

A reputed journalist Harinder Baweja wrote on Twitter “More than 50 injured by bullets and pellets. Army soldiers and civilians dead. The summer has only just begun. When will our netas understand that Kashmir is a political problem?”

—Courtesy: Only Kashmir