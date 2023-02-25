From online Ludo to UP jail: Pakistani-Indian couple’s love story falls victim to ‘violent partition’

NEW DELHI – Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Iqra Jeewani fell in love during the Covid pandemic but their love story fell victim to unabated tensions between the nuclear-armed nations.

Earlier this year, an Indian citizen Mulayam Singh Yadav was held for bringing a Pakistani woman through illegal means and helping her stay in the country on forged documents.

The lovebirds from neighboring countries first met each on a Ludo game three years back during the Covid pandemic when everything was at a standstill and people used to play games for hours to kill time.

As days passed, their relationship cemented and it came to a point when they decided to meet in Nepal, where they reportedly got hitched.

Indian man, a security guard by profession, and Iqra, a girl from Pakistan’s Hyderabad traveled to Nepal, where they tied the knot. From Nepal, Iqra and Mulayam moved to Karnataka.

Their adorable plan to spend the rest of life with each other comes under extreme tension between the two sides as Iqra was arrested for entering India while her husband is facing charges of fraud, forgery, and providing shelter to a foreign national.

Iqra was deported back to Pakistan, while Yadav remains in jail in Bangalore. She was noticed by Indian officials for making calls to her mother back home in Pakistan. Indian officials were keeping an eye on its citizens citing international events.

As the girl remained in Pakistan, her husband of Indian origin is facing cases and a trial is underway.