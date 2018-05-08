From north to south, Kashmir observes shutdown

Youth killings

Mirwaiz among 123 protesters arrested

Srinagar

As killings continue in Kashmir, the Valley observed a complete shutdown on Monday to mourn hundreds of killings.

Traffic is off the roads while all the business establishments remain shut. All the educational across have also been closed across Kashmir.

Rising Kashmir’s Anantnag correspondent Shafat Hussain informed Rising Kashmir Newsroom that a complete shutdown is being observed across the Anantnag district while traffic is also off the roads.

He said that heavy deployment of government forces has been made in the district to thaw any protests.

Rising Kashmir’s Bandipora correspondent M T Rasool informed that a complete shutdown is being observed in the district.

Rising Kashmir’s Baramulla correspondent Noor ul Haq said that a complete shutdown is being observed in Baramulla district. All the business establishments in the district remain shut.

He said that a complete shutdown is being observed in Sopore, Baramulla, Pattan, Palhallan, Kreeri and Rafiabad areas of the district Baramulla with traffic off the roads. All business establishments, schools and offices are closed. Additional forces have been deployed at volatile Palhallan area of Baramulla.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district when this report was filed.

Rising Kashmir Pulwama/Shopian correspondent informed Newsroom that a complete shutdown is being observed in both the districts. He said heavy deployment of government forces has been made at all the sensitive places in both the district where five civilians and five militants were killed on Sunday, making it one of the bloodiest days in the recent history of Kashmir.—OK/RK