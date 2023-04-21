From Mahira Khan to Fahad Mustafa; top Pakistani stars lose Twitter blue tick amid new policy

ISLAMABAD – Top stars, actors, politicians, and even media organizations have lost the blue tick on Twitter in wake of new verification rules imposed by the microblogging platform.

Showbiz personalities who amassed millions of followers on famous social media app no longer hold the classic verified badge which was once known for being the identity of real accounts.

Several Pakistani stars including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Asim Azhar, Shehzad Roy, Osman Khalid Butt, Bilal Ashraf, Armeena Khan also lost their blue ticks.

The sudden removal of blue ticks shows that not any of the above-mentioned stars have subscribed to the premium service introduced by Elon Musk.

Let it be known that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other politicians have also lost their verified status on Twitter.

Bollywood and Hollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Oprah Winfrey, and singer Beyonce were also stripped off from their blue badge.