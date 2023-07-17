The visual revolution of Artificial Intelligence-generated pictures has had a momentous impact as technology has taken the world by storm. Every day, we find some mind-boggling results of AI that are being shared by artists on social media.

From imagining cricket stars in the last part of the age to the top richest person as poor, the internet has seen it all, and now Pakistani artist Saboor Akram’s shared results of global stars, and the pictures will blow your mind.

The series of AI-generated snaps featured superstars, and characters like Kim Kardashian, Harry Potter, Spiderman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

Check the utmost creative approach of the artist who brings global icons traversing Pakistani streets.

Courtesy: Saboor Akram @boorayy__/Instagram

– team ronaldo or messi ? // 🇵🇰⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pEDNm9zTXO — Saboor Akram (@boorayy__) July 6, 2023