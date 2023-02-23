From horrific discovery of bullet ridden bodies to recovery of woman presumed dead: A glimpse into Barkhan murders

QUETTA – The bullet-riddled bodies of three people, a woman, and her two sons were found in a well in Balochistan’s Barkhan district on Tuesday.

At first, it was said to be the wife of a man identified as Khan Muhammad Marri, and the other bodies were identified as her two sons. The matter garnered a lot of heat as the premises from where the dead bodies were recovered belong to Balochistan Awami Party minister, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

The corpses were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Barkhan for medico-legal formalities.

It even prompted a strong reaction from Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who took notice of murders and formed the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT).

The corpses were rushed to Kohlu where their funeral prayers were offered. The bereaved family held a sit-in to protest for the arrest of the well-connected minister.

The dead bodies of the mother & two sons in the Barkhan incident were brought to Red Zone Quetta.

#Balochistan #قاتل_سردار_کوگرفتارکرو pic.twitter.com/PIJVcMhGsP — Jaffar Khan kakar (@Jaffar_Journo) February 21, 2023

As the incident caused outrage, MPA Khetran dismissed the propaganda.

A day after the discovery, Balochistan Minister Khetran was detained on suspicion of the killing of 3 individuals. He was later sent to jail as trial was underway.

In a dramatic twist, the woman who was believed to have been abducted and murdered by Khetran recovered alive.

Police surgeon also cleared the air as the body of the woman found in Barkhan was not 40, but a young woman, around the age of 18.

Following a dramatic recovery, JIT continued operations after the triple murder