From Hania Aamir to Kubra Khan; top actors gather at star-studded birthday of Maida Azmat

KARACHI – Maida Azmat’s birthday party was a starry affair and she hosted a party for his friends which was attended by top actors.

Yasir Hussain and Hania Aamir led the celeb’s roll call, and other guests including Ali Rehman Khan, Kubra Khan, and Goher Mumtaz spotted having a fun time there.

The pictures from the star-studded affair show a dollar-themed cake. Here’s a look into the Lollywood stars having a great time and celebrating Maida’s special day.

Media courtesy: maidaazmat/Instagram

For the unversed, Maida Azmat leads a PR firm and so she ventured with many actors in the showbiz industry.