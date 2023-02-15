From Hania Aamir to Aiman Khan, here’s how Pakistani stars celebrated Valentines this year

Pakistanis could not resist themselves to soak up the romantic atmosphere, and stars are no exception. From showbiz couples to single divas, many took to online to share heartwarming moments.

Some show aesthetic flamboyance on dates while others stayed home and celebrated simply, being a source of inspiration for others to express feelings on Valentine’s Day.

The prominent list of Lollywood A-listers includes Aiman Khan, Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir to Sadaf Kanwal, Mariyam Nafees, Ghana Ali, Aamna Ilyas, Hira Mani, Mariyam Nafees, and many other well-known people shared romantic photos with their partners on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a glimpse: